Windsor Group LTD Buys 5,099 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $215.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.67. The firm has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

