Weybosset Research & Management LLC Acquires 481 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 3.7% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Markel Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.23.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $224.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.13.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.