Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 22,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 564,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 222,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 76,834 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,419,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 777,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 363,996 shares during the period. 64.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

