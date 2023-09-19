WJ Wealth Management LLC Invests $281,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.43.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $265.28 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $313.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.15, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

