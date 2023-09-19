Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,095,000 after acquiring an additional 414,934 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $1,255,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $158.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

