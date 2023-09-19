Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Piscataqua Savings Bank reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.6% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.98.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

