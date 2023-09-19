Tompkins Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,146,692,000 after purchasing an additional 499,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,670,149,000 after purchasing an additional 794,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,001,948,000 after buying an additional 375,418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after buying an additional 513,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $942.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

AVGO traded down $8.90 on Tuesday, reaching $841.10. The company had a trading volume of 332,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,073. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $875.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $763.54.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

