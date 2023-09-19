Tompkins Financial Corp Has $201,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 15.8% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in General Mills by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

General Mills Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.06. 1,369,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,213. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.46. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

