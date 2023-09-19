Community Trust & Investment Co. Raises Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,025 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $18,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,203,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,377,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,888,000 after buying an additional 4,628,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,980,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,954,000 after buying an additional 259,867 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 154.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833,647 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,827,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,276,000 after purchasing an additional 503,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.71. 265,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,747. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.71 and its 200-day moving average is $93.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

