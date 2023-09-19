iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Position Boosted by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 423,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $15,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQLT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.60. 769,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,532. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $36.62.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.