Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 1,207 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.09. 576,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,645. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

