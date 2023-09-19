Tompkins Financial Corp Has $10.27 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for 1.6% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $10,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,567,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total transaction of $746,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,888 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,247. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $234.72. The company had a trading volume of 193,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,158. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.93 and a fifty-two week high of $234.84. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.92 and its 200 day moving average is $209.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AJG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.31.

Get Our Latest Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.