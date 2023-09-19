SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Sterling Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sterling Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 5.9% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,649,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,016. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.13.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

