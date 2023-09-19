Sterling Investment Management LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Sterling Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for 2.5% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth about $2,778,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.5 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.98. The stock had a trading volume of 190,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,199. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.85. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1437 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.57%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

