Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 416,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,584 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 16.0% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $30,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,597,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $73.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.66. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

