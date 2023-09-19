Shira Ridge Wealth Management Has $399,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS USMV opened at $74.94 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average of $73.36. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

