Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

QUAL opened at $136.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.07.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

