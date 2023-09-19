Keel Point LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Keel Point LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.96. 444,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,822. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $100.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.