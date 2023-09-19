WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires 2,721 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.97. 61,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,438. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $69.64.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

