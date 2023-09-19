Keel Point LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Keel Point LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 116.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.97. The stock had a trading volume of 61,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,438. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $69.64.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

