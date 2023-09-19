Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Management LLC

Sterling Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.44. 3,318,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,281,104. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $158.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

