WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 17,913 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 1.3% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WBH Advisory Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $11,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGIT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.52. 505,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,914. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1353 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

