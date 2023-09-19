Sterling Investment Management LLC Sells 362 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Sterling Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 202,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 57.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.10. The company had a trading volume of 258,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,751. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

