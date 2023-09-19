Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Holdings Decreased by Sterling Investment Management LLC

Sterling Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.60. 119,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.28. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $156.65.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

