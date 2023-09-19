First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Bought by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UCON traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 62,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,839. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

