Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Boosted by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. HT Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 18,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $421,000. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.82. 1,322,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,130,886. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1957 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

