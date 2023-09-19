Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is WBH Advisory Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 3.1% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $26,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 290.9% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 157,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 117,336 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Walker Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.08. 599,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,486. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

