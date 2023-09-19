WBH Advisory Inc. Has $26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 3.1% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $26,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Motco increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $55.08. The stock had a trading volume of 599,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,486. The company has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.05. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

