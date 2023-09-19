Keel Point LLC Takes $1 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.59. The company had a trading volume of 21,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,651. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

