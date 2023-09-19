Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Holdings Lowered by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.79. 42,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,972. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $90.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.31.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

