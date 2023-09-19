WBH Advisory Inc. Has $37.29 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.4% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $37,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $353,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $255,265,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,430,000 after purchasing an additional 936,030 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VTI stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.58. The stock had a trading volume of 879,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

