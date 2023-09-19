Keel Point LLC Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 13,609.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after buying an additional 2,808,897 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 213.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,987,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,002,000 after buying an additional 2,035,129 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.91.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,891. The firm has a market cap of $133.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

