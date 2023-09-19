Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $11.87 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.37. The stock had a trading volume of 53,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,126. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07. The firm has a market cap of $92.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.31 and its 200-day moving average is $266.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.