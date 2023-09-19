Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 30,334 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 75% compared to the typical volume of 17,294 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $65.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,311. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.66 and a 200 day moving average of $71.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

