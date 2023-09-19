TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) to Issue None Dividend of $3.86 on September 29th

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 3.86 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO Group stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,987. TKO Group has a one year low of $98.65 and a one year high of $105.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.54 million. TKO Group had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 34.50%. As a group, analysts expect that TKO Group will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised TKO Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan Kraft acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.53 per share, with a total value of $507,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces live events, as well as broadcasts to TV households across approximately 170 countries. Its digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS, a streaming service for combat sports. The company is also involved in sports entertainment business, including entertainment on television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms.

