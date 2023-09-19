Country Trust Bank Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Country Trust Bank decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,791 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,786 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $34,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Walmart by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,874 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 18,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,105,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,493,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,802,298 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.7 %

WMT opened at $163.42 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.70. The company has a market cap of $439.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

