Independent Wealth Network Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,101 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 176,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 61,021 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,587,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 128,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.78. 685,516 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

