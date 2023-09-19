Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires 3,059 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $853,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,566,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,687 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,436,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,438,000 after acquiring an additional 584,870 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,163,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,161 shares during the last quarter.

HDV traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.20. 84,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,754. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $109.01.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

