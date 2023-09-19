Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 718 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.17. The company had a trading volume of 151,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,664. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.00. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $126.89.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

