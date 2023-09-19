Independent Wealth Network Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.76. 971,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,037,512. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.