Independent Wealth Network Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 2.0% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,959,000 after buying an additional 7,144,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after buying an additional 4,884,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,377,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,183. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average of $54.66.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

