Keel Point LLC Has $4.31 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Keel Point LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,419.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880,712 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 406.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,626,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,189 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,936,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,964,348. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.95. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2418 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

