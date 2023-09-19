Community Trust & Investment Co. Purchases 6,893 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $444,205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MetLife by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444,254 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,761,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 117.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,142,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,131,000 after buying an additional 1,158,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 309.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after buying an additional 1,031,277 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.12. 541,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,855,349. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average of $58.67. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.93%.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

