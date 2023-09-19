Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys Shares of 7,234 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,875,846,000 after buying an additional 549,673 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,570,000 after buying an additional 145,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,628,000 after buying an additional 188,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,042,765,000 after buying an additional 23,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $387.99. 181,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.13. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.69, for a total value of $78,138.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,146.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,831,454.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.69, for a total transaction of $78,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,146.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,657 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,466 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

