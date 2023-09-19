Oldfield Partners LLP Sells 38,400 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Oldfield Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,400 shares during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk makes up approximately 2.1% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk worth $13,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

TLK stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.25. 34,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.43. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

