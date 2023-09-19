Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Oceaneering International comprises about 0.2% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Oceaneering International worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OII shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Christopher J. Dyer sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $103,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,795.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OII traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.22. 140,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,131. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 2.85.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $597.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

