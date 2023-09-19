Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Holdings Lowered by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP decreased its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,760,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 224,400 shares during the quarter. Embraer makes up 4.2% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned about 0.96% of Embraer worth $27,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Embraer by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 255.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 134,452 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 61.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 22.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 143,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer Stock Down 1.6 %

ERJ stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.45. 167,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,746. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Embraer had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. On average, analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERJ. Citigroup raised their target price on Embraer from $15.75 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Embraer

Embraer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.