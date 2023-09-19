Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Sold by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 64,902 shares during the period. Hallador Energy makes up approximately 0.2% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned about 0.53% of Hallador Energy worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 22,237.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.39. 60,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $410.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $12.48.

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $161.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HNRG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hallador Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

