Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Cut by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,173,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,400 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 15.5% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned about 0.11% of Citigroup worth $100,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 83.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,651,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,375,127. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

