Constitution Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Constitution Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,255 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.61. 4,399,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,731,793. The firm has a market cap of $188.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average of $41.06.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

